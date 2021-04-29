Investors Buy Large Volume of Santander Consumer USA Call Options (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 8,194 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,765% compared to the typical daily volume of 212 call options.

Several research firms recently commented on SC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Santander Consumer USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

SC traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.68. 1,361,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,500. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.29. Santander Consumer USA has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $33.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 59.10 and a quick ratio of 59.10.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In related news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $393,993.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,504.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter worth $68,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 356.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter worth $204,000.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

