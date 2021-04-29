Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 13,858 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,562% compared to the average volume of 834 call options.

In related news, Director Tsedal Neeley acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $44,220.00. Also, insider David Plotkin sold 27,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $558,648.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,018.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Brightcove during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,808,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,681,000 after purchasing an additional 197,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCOV shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

BCOV stock traded down $3.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.56. 3,558,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,365. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.26 million, a P/E ratio of -42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.96. Brightcove has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $25.26.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.46 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brightcove will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

