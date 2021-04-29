Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 56,465 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,000% compared to the average volume of 5,133 call options.

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISCK. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 22,762 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. 54.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Discovery stock opened at $31.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.52. Discovery has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $66.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.67.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

