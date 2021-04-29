Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX)

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 312,897 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,890% compared to the typical volume of 10,464 call options.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,297,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,123 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,087,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,124,000 after purchasing an additional 38,968 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,520,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,812,000 after purchasing an additional 82,405 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,633,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,671,000 after purchasing an additional 155,979 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,594,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,119,000 after purchasing an additional 822,850 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.83.

Shares of BX traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,045,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,070. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.65 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group has a 52-week low of $47.80 and a 52-week high of $90.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.23%.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

