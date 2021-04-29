Investors Purchase High Volume of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Call Options (NYSE:MUFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 4,052 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,693% compared to the typical daily volume of 226 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 284.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 167,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 72,745 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MUFG. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of MUFG stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,970,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.15. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $6.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 4.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

