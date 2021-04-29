Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,472 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,559% compared to the typical volume of 149 put options.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FFIV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

FFIV stock opened at $186.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks has a one year low of $116.79 and a one year high of $216.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Geng Lin sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,927 shares in the company, valued at $385,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.04, for a total transaction of $49,804.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,276.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,173 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

