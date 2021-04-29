Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,472 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,559% compared to the typical volume of 149 put options.
A number of research firms have recently commented on FFIV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.
FFIV stock opened at $186.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks has a one year low of $116.79 and a one year high of $216.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39.
In other news, EVP Geng Lin sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,927 shares in the company, valued at $385,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.04, for a total transaction of $49,804.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,276.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,173 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.
About F5 Networks
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?
Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.