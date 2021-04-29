Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 30,055 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,978% compared to the typical volume of 737 put options.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SciPlay by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,409,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,542 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in SciPlay by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,366,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,922,000 after acquiring an additional 73,100 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in SciPlay by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 922,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,780,000 after acquiring an additional 27,725 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SciPlay by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 594,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 256,259 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in SciPlay by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 509,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 344,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SciPlay alerts:

SCPL opened at $18.85 on Thursday. SciPlay has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $21.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCPL shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Macquarie upped their price target on SciPlay from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SciPlay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.05.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.