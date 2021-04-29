Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 3,728 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,764% compared to the typical volume of 200 call options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,652,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,198,000 after buying an additional 4,231,835 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,536,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712,847 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,136,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,111,000 after purchasing an additional 25,569 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,671,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,734,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,063,000 after acquiring an additional 21,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.23.

KIM stock opened at $20.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.14.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimco Realty will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.26%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

