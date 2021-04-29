Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,294 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.99% of Investors Title worth $14,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Investors Title by 20.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 270.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Investors Title stock opened at $173.13 on Thursday. Investors Title has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $194.26. The company has a market cap of $327.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.52.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $8.77 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.13 million during the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 16.10%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

