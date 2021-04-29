Invictus MD Strategies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IVITF) Short Interest Down 63.3% in April

Invictus MD Strategies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IVITF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 63.3% from the March 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Invictus MD Strategies stock remained flat at $$0.04 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 139,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,329. Invictus MD Strategies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.

Invictus MD Strategies Company Profile

Invictus MD Strategies Corp. invests in, acquires, and develops synergistic businesses in the cannabis industry in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Sale of Cannabis and Fertilizers. It produces and sells medical cannabis; and plant fertilizers, nutrients, and other supplies for hydroponics, as well as operates medical clinics in Alberta.

