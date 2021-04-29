Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Invitation Homes updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.340-1.420 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.34-1.42 EPS.

Invitation Homes stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.72. 5,277,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,511,207. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $35.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day moving average is $29.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INVH has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

