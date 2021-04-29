ION (ION) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $33.00

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Over the last week, ION has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One ION coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0273 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. ION has a total market cap of $373,113.89 and approximately $33.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ION alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00052176 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.75 or 0.00324356 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00010208 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00030596 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00009377 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About ION

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,577,085 coins and its circulating supply is 13,677,085 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.