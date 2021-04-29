IONChain (IONC) Trading 28.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 29th. IONChain has a market cap of $625,716.96 and approximately $13,149.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IONChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IONChain has traded 28.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IONChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00067265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00019927 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001903 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00076446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $429.71 or 0.00817766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00097175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001604 BTC.

About IONChain

IONChain is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

Buying and Selling IONChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IONChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IONChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.