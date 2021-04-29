Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of IOVA opened at $31.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.08. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $54.21. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 0.94.
About Iovance Biotherapeutics
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
See Also: Moving Average (MA)
Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.