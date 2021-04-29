IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CLRG) Stock Price Up 0.6%

IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CLRG)’s stock price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.69 and last traded at $32.69. Approximately 15,051 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 16,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.54.

