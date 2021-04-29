IQeon Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.05 Million (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. IQeon has a total market capitalization of $15.91 million and $1.05 million worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IQeon coin can now be purchased for $2.90 or 0.00005487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IQeon has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00066805 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00020338 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001894 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00075578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $432.48 or 0.00819341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.15 or 0.00096910 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001551 BTC.

IQeon Coin Profile

IQN is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

