iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Upgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IQ. UBS Group downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. HSBC cut iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.60 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. New Street Research raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp upgraded iQIYI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.45.

Shares of IQ stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.12. 103,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,197,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. iQIYI has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.82.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($1.72). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. On average, research analysts expect that iQIYI will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IQ. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 98.1% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 96,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 47,700 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 34.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iQIYI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Newport Asia LLC lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 27.1% during the first quarter. Newport Asia LLC now owns 1,127,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,731,000 after buying an additional 240,300 shares during the period. 30.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

