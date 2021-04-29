IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned 0.10% of IQVIA worth $37,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA stock traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $233.07. 8,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,419. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $202.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 259.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $128.52 and a one year high of $237.29.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist increased their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.95.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

