IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,849 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.13% of IQVIA worth $49,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 35,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in IQVIA by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 181,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,599,000 after buying an additional 15,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV opened at $236.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 259.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.52 and a 52-week high of $237.29.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IQV. KeyCorp raised shares of IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stephens upgraded shares of IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.95.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

