iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect iRhythm Technologies to post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $78.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.41 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. On average, analysts expect iRhythm Technologies to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $79.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.80 and a beta of 1.68. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $77.20 and a one year high of $286.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.55.

IRTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (down from $288.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.43.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

