iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect iRhythm Technologies to post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $78.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.41 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. On average, analysts expect iRhythm Technologies to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $79.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.80 and a beta of 1.68. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $77.20 and a one year high of $286.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.55.
About iRhythm Technologies
iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.
