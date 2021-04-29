Iron Mountain (IRM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Iron Mountain has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.25-3.42 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Iron Mountain to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:IRM opened at $39.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.68. Iron Mountain has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $41.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.86%.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $51,234.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $510,580.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,809,707.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,556 shares of company stock worth $1,218,292. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

