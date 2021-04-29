Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $116.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.50 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 240.80% and a net margin of 27.77%. On average, analysts expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a current ratio of 13.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $12.55.

IRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

In related news, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 505,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $4,646,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,164.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,600,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,552,210. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

