iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Shares Acquired by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,190 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned 0.26% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,319,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,257,000 after purchasing an additional 470,657 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,183,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,769,000 after purchasing an additional 126,920 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 924,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,987,000 after purchasing an additional 94,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,314,000 after purchasing an additional 205,319 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $22,658,000.

Shares of SHYG stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.94. 5,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,125,562. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $45.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.24.

