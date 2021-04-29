iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Short Interest Update

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,800 shares, a growth of 123.8% from the March 31st total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 394,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.88. 1,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,498. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.11 and a 1-year high of $52.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 34,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

