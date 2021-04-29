iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,959 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,229,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 50,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,671 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,976,000 after purchasing an additional 19,151 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,450,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $138.73 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $133.19 and a twelve month high of $172.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.63 and its 200 day moving average is $149.54.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

