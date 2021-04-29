iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEI) Shares Down 0%

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEI)’s stock price were down 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $130.11 and last traded at $130.34. Approximately 3,258,298 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 1,399,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.40.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.26.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.