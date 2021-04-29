iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Stock Position Increased by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,098 shares during the period. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 9.0% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned 0.23% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $25,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGIB. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,783,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,446,000 after buying an additional 3,034,684 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,916,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,564,000 after purchasing an additional 260,362 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,292,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,852,000 after purchasing an additional 755,321 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,729,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 877,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,248,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IGIB traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,428. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $61.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.81.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.