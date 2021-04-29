iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stock Position Lifted by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,543 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 8.0% of One Day In July LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. One Day In July LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $27,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,111,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,614 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 552.8% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,072,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,905 shares in the last quarter. Model Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,550.5% in the 4th quarter. Model Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,158 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,834,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,725,000.

NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $113.77. 250,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,369,133. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.78 and a 1-year high of $123.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.61.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

