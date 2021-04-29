iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,287 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 4.5% of MA Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

IEFA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.28. 7,637,446 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.22. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

