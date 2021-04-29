iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Increased by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,184 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 4.9% of Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.28. 7,637,446 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.48 and its 200-day moving average is $69.22.

