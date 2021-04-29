iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:IXUS) Shares Down 0%

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:IXUS) shares dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $72.77 and last traded at $73.28. Approximately 908,680 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,599,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.31.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.53.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.