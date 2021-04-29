iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSG) Trading 0.3% Higher

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSG)’s share price traded up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $98.24 and last traded at $97.67. 204,883 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 457,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.37.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.22.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.