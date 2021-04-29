iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSV) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSV) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $72.02 and last traded at $72.01. 325,951 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 595,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.29.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.82.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.