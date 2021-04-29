iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Holdings Raised by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 515,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,535 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 4.9% of Retirement Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $35,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,263,265 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.97 and a 200-day moving average of $67.44.

