iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Holdings Trimmed by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,584 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 1.7% of MA Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $8,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,635,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,063,000 after buying an additional 407,301 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,174,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,452,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,872,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,004,000 after buying an additional 28,175 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,356,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,985,000 after buying an additional 113,260 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $107,514,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.73. 3,263,265 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.44.

