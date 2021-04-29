iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:EMIF) Stock Price Up 1%

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:EMIF) shares rose 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.38 and last traded at $24.38. Approximately 15,438 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 270% from the average daily volume of 4,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.13.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.76.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.