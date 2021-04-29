iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGD) Shares Up 0.3%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGD)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $79.38 and last traded at $79.21. 417,872 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 411,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.94.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.37.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.