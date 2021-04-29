iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FALN) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FALN) shot up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.49 and last traded at $29.45. 1,747,898 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 1,380,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.40.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.20.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.