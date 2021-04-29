iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ICLN) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ICLN) were down 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.39 and last traded at $23.67. Approximately 7,827,194 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 8,717,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.04.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.77.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.