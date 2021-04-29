iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.38% of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $142,000.

Shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $170.73 on Thursday. iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $102.08 and a 52 week high of $172.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.19.

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Discretionary Sector Index (the Index).

