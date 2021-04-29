iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, an increase of 157.0% from the March 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 202,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 43,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 39,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,202 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,644,000.

WOOD stock opened at $93.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.73. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a one year low of $47.67 and a one year high of $94.80.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

