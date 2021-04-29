iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GNMA) Shares Up 0.1%

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GNMA)’s stock price shot up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.30 and last traded at $50.28. 16,022 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 66,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.22.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.32.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.