iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) Position Increased by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,357 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.27% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 17,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $26.51 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $27.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.78.

