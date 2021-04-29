iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTJ) Shares Down 0.2%

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTJ) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.95 and last traded at $24.96. 1,107 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 11,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.94.

