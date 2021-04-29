iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) were down 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $59.46 and last traded at $59.63. Approximately 1,194,692 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,707,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.69.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.40.

