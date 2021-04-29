iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Position Lowered by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,221 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $108.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.62. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $108.10 and a 52-week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.