iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,078 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $108.73 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $108.10 and a 1-year high of $111.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.54 and a 200-day moving average of $109.62.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

