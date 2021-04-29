iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWC. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of IWC stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.98. The stock had a trading volume of 753 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,631. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.32. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a one year low of $70.01 and a one year high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

