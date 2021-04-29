iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) Shares Sold by GenWealth Group Inc.

GenWealth Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Value ETF comprises about 0.4% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. GenWealth Group Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000.

JKF traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $63.59. 7,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,755. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.82 and its 200-day moving average is $111.39. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $124.33.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

