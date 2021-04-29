iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Stairway Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Stairway Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,549,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,214 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 27.1% of Stairway Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Stairway Partners LLC owned approximately 0.35% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $193,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $692,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 15,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $78.64. 1,236,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,804,994. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $79.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.35.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

